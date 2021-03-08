Mothers who delivered in PCR vans to be Women’s Day guests at police HQ

NEW DELHI

08 March 2021 03:03 IST

Nine women, who delivered babies inside PCR vans during the lockdown, have been invited as guests to police headquarters on the occasion of International Women’s Day, said officials on Sunday.

“The nine mothers have been invited by Delhi Police Commissioner as guests to our Women’s Day programme tomorrow [Monday] to celebrate our association with them and the pride we got by helping them,” said Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal.

The police said its PCR unit took 997 pregnant women to various hospitals during the lockdown period. In nine such sensitive cases, deliveries took place in PCR vans. During the lockdown, when all modes of transports were suspended and ambulance services were unavailable, PCR van staffers provided invaluable service to these women.

The police said on March 4, 2020, the PCR Mobile Patrol Van staff (MPVs) received a call that a woman, Pooja, was in labour pain and needed immediate medical assistance at Panchvati near Mandi Park, Palam. The team rushed to the spot where they found the woman along with her three children. They immediately called a woman, who ran a tea-stall nearby, for assistance. She checked the pregnant woman and said the delivery was imminent as the baby was half out of the mother’s womb.

The staff made the necessary arrangements, and a girl child was born.

The baby, Sonia, is about one year old now, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Isha Pandey, said: “The MPVs displayed exemplary conviction and commitment to duty by helping the women deliver their babies in PCR van though they are untrained for the same, thus taking the services of PCR to a higher level.”