Mother, twins die in house fire

Blaze was caused due to leakage in LPG rubber pipe: police

A 36-year-old woman and her twin children died while another daughter sustained injuries when their house caught fire following a gas leak, in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Tuesday morning.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the victims were identified as Sushila and her seven-year-old twins — Mohan and Mansi. The injured daughter has been identified as Monika, 10, while another daughter Mehak, 13, escaped unhurt.

Police said that a PCR call was received at 9.02 a.m. regarding fire in a house due to gas leak. When they reached the spot in Punjabi Basti’s Gulshan Chowk, four persons were found with burn injuries and were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Sushila was declared dead and the twins succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police said, adding that Monika is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Sushila’s husband was at his workplace in Lawrence Road at the time of the incident.

Narrow escape

Mehak said she was preparing tea for the mother and her siblings when the house suddenly caught fire. “I turned on the stove and it suddenly caught fire. I was close to the door of our room so I managed to escape. But the room is small and my mother and siblings were inside.They couldn’t come out,” she said.

“The fire was caused due to leakage in rubber pipe which connects the cylinder to the burner,” Ms. Chauhan said. Neighbours said they tried to help as fire broke out and one of them tried to enter the house but couldn’t. Delhi Fire Service said two fire tenders were pressed into service.

Locals also said that it was the twins’ birthday last month and the family celebrated with some of the neighbours. Police said that inquest proceedings have been initiated.