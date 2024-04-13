‘Mother threatened Ghaziabad children, pulled out their nails as her partner raped them,’ say police; couple arrested

April 13, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - New Delhi

The 10-year-old girl who escaped her rapist by fleeing her mother’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad was aimlessly wandering the streets of Delhi before being rescued by the police, officials said on Friday.

The minor girl and her 13-year-old brother were raped for over a year by their mother’s boyfriend, who along with the woman, was arrested on Thursday and booked under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as provisions of the POCSO Act, the police said.

The crime came to light when Delhi Police found the minor girl wandering alone in Sarai Kale Khan on January 29.

“The girl was traumatised and initially kept saying things that misled our investigation. But after consistent counselling, she told us that she is a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, and that she fled her home after her mother’s boyfriend raped her over a period of time,” a senior officer said.

A case in this regard, initially filed at the Sunlight Colony police station in Delhi on January 29, was subsequently transferred to Ghaziabad Police.

During investigation, officials learnt that the minor girl had an elder brother, who had escaped from home a few months ago and had taken up a job at a local tea stall. “Their father died during the pandemic,” ACP (Ankur Vihar) Bhaskar Verma said.

At present, both children are in the custody of the Ghaziabad Child Welfare Committee, where they are being counselled.

“Since their father is deceased and their mother is behind bars, the court will decide if the children’s grandparents are fit to be given their custody,” the ACP said.

Threats and violence

The children told the police that after their father’s death, they, along with their mother, were living with their paternal grandparents in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Later, their mother took them to a rented accomodation in Loni, to where her 36-year-old boyfriend also moved in.

While he raped the children on several occasions, their mother threatened them to remain silent, the ACP said.

“Their mother also used pliers to pull out their finger nails and abused them in various ways to silence them,” the officer added.

