Mother-son duo injured after man opens fire during wedding procession

New Delhi

02 December 2021 02:01 IST

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing during a wedding procession in Outer Delhi’s Mundka on Tuesday night, leaving a mother-son duo critically injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said the accused has been identified as Rajiv alias Monu, a resident of Tikri Kalan, who is a life convict currently out on parole.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 8.54 p.m. about a firing incident in Tikri Kalan village causing injuries to two persons. When a team reached the spot, it was informed that the injured Saroj (24) and her six-year-old son had been taken to a hospital.

During investigation, it was revealed that one Tilak Raj is getting married on Wednesday and one of the wedding events was taking place on Tuesday night where the groom and his relatives were going to a temple.

“When they were about to reach the temple, Rajiv came with a country-made pistol and opened fire, injuring the groom’s cousin Saroj and her son. The accused was not invited to the event,” Mr. Singh said.

The accused was arrested. On questioning, he said that he was drinking at his home when he heard the sound of dhol. He came out of his house with his firearm and started firing after which he fled, the police said.

Rajiv was convicted in a murder case and is out on parole, the police said.