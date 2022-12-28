Mother, son die as roof collapses. case registered

December 28, 2022 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST

A 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were killed after the roof of their house in central Delhi collapsed on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The incident took place near the Chitli Qabar area in Chandni Mahal. The police said the building was 80 years old.

The deceased have been identified as Ruksara and her son Alia, they added.

On Tuesday morning, Ruksara and all five of her children sustained injuries after the roof caved in. While Ruksara and her son Alia were brought dead to a hospital, her son Junaid is in a critical condition. The other children are fine,” DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said. The deceased was staying at her father’s house, the officer added.

According to a senior police officer, residents have been evacuated from the neighbouring building as well. Three fire tenders and five ambulances were rushed to the spot .

Senior MCD officials said the redstone parchatti (mezzanine floor) that was supported by wooden planks was badly damaged by termite and fell down on people sleeping inside the building.

According to the residents of the area, the space is cramped up with old buildings that are in dilapidated condition. The residents, who are living as tenants, claim that most of the owners refuse to get any repair work done.

The official further added that no complaint was received regarding the impugned property. “The structure was in a dilapidated condition and the responsibility of repairing it belonged to the owner,” the official said.

An officer said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.