Mother, son die as bike rams into divider in south-east Delhi

March 04, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

A woman and her son were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on rammed into a divider in south-east Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan, police said on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Shanti Devi and Rahul. Both were residents of Faridabad in Haryana.

Information regarding the accident was received by the police on late Saturday night, said an officer, adding that police teams rushed to the spot and took the injured persons to LNJP Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

An investigation revealed that the accident took place when the two of them were heading towards ITO from their home, the officer said, adding that the woman was riding pillion. An eyewitness said that the man suddenly lost balance of the motorcycle, causing it to skid and collide with the divider.

