Mother, son attacked by group of minors

A 22-year-old youth and his mother were attacked by a group of minors in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Friday when the youth’s parents objected to them making noise.

A case has been registered, police said.

The police said that the victim, Moin, a resident of DDU camp, stated that four minors, all residents of DDU camp, were making noise and when his parents objected, they attacked the mother and the son.

Both the injured were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the police said, adding that a case has been registered.

During probe, it was revealed that all the accused are minors and are absconding. Teams have been formed to nab them, the police said.