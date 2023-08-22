ADVERTISEMENT

Mother sends rakhis to MPs, seeks help getting Ariha back

August 22, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

With the help of an NGO, Dhara Shah has sent rakhis and letters to several influential persons

Garvita Shah

Dhara Shah, the mother of two-year-old Ariha, during a protest at Connaught Place earlier this month. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Dhara Shah, the mother of two-year-old Ariha, who was placed in foster care in Germany by authorities two years ago, on Monday appealed to MPs and activists to help bring her daughter back.

As part of a campaign launched with the help of NGO PRAYAS, Ms. Shah sent rakhis and letters to several people pleading her case. “I am sending you a rakhi with prayers for your success and prosperity. Please help me come back to India,” the letter read.

On September 23, 2021, Germany’s Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) took custody of the then seven-month-old Ariha after she suffered an accidental injury and placed her in foster care.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Underlining the urgency of her daughter’s return, Ms. Shah told reporters, “Through this campaign, we seek to take this matter to the government, the highest form of intervention is needed.”

She also referred to a similar case in 2011 where the Norwegian Child Welfare Services took custody of two children from an Indian couple, before then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh intervened and reunited them. “Similarly we want our Prime Minister to intervene to preserve Ariha’s rights,” Ms. Shah added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US