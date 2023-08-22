HamberMenu
Mother sends rakhis to MPs, seeks help getting Ariha back

With the help of an NGO, Dhara Shah has sent rakhis and letters to several influential persons

August 22, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

Garvita Shah
Dhara Shah, the mother of two-year-old Ariha, during a protest at Connaught Place earlier this month.

Dhara Shah, the mother of two-year-old Ariha, during a protest at Connaught Place earlier this month. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Dhara Shah, the mother of two-year-old Ariha, who was placed in foster care in Germany by authorities two years ago, on Monday appealed to MPs and activists to help bring her daughter back.

As part of a campaign launched with the help of NGO PRAYAS, Ms. Shah sent rakhis and letters to several people pleading her case. “I am sending you a rakhi with prayers for your success and prosperity. Please help me come back to India,” the letter read.

On September 23, 2021, Germany’s Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) took custody of the then seven-month-old Ariha after she suffered an accidental injury and placed her in foster care.

Underlining the urgency of her daughter’s return, Ms. Shah told reporters, “Through this campaign, we seek to take this matter to the government, the highest form of intervention is needed.”

She also referred to a similar case in 2011 where the Norwegian Child Welfare Services took custody of two children from an Indian couple, before then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh intervened and reunited them. “Similarly we want our Prime Minister to intervene to preserve Ariha’s rights,” Ms. Shah added.

