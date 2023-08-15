HamberMenu
Mother of girl in foster care in Germany holds silent protest

Two-year-old Ariha was placed in foster care in 2021 by German authorities after an accidental injury

August 15, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - New Delhi

Garvita Shah
Dhara Shah, mother of Ariha, during her silent protest at Connaught place on Monday.

Dhara Shah, mother of Ariha, during her silent protest at Connaught place on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Dhara Shah, the mother of two-year-old Ariha, who was placed in foster care in Germany by authorities two years ago, on Monday demanded that her daughter be allowed to celebrate India’s 77th Independence Day with the Indian community there.

On September 23, 2021, Germany’s Youth Welfare Office (Jugendamt) took custody of the then seven-month-old Ariha after she suffered an accidental injury and placed her in foster care. Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann and asked that the girl be returned to her family at the earliest.

After holding a silent protest at Connaught Place, Ms. Shah told The Hindu, “My daughter is growing up not knowing her own culture. I pray that she is taught about Indian culture and does not forget her parents.”

Ms. Shah added that until she is reunited with her daughter, she was pressing upon authorities to ensure that Ariha be placed in foster care with an Indian family or with someone from their extended family.

