Mother, daughter killed in cylinder blast in Karawal Nagar

A 62-year-old woman and her 38-year-old daughter were killed in a cylinder blast in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The incident took place at 10.45 a.m. when a gas technician was repairing a leak in an LPG cylinder and suddenly it caught fire and exploded, said the police.

Another cylinder, which was lying nearby, also caught fire and exploded. The technician, Rajesh, suffered serious burn injuries.

A local said that the technician, who works with a gas agency in the area, was refilling a 5-kg cylinder from a regular size cylinder when the smaller tank exploded.

Delhi Fire Service said they received a call regarding the blast at 10.50 a.m. after which a fire tender was rushed to the spot.

The incident happened when Ramshri Devi called her daughter Hemlata for help regarding a leak in the cylinder. The daughter then called a gas technician and during the repair, the cylinder caught fire and exploded.

“Due to the blast impact, the house collapsed. The bodies of the mother and daughter were recovered while the technician was rescued from the debris and hospitalised. He was later shifted to Safdurjung Hospital,” said a police officer.

Following the blast, the blaze spread across the house but was promptly controlled by the Delhi Fire Service. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem. The police said they will record Rajesh’s statement after he is declared fit to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.