Mother, daughter found dead in house; one held

The bodies of a mother-daughter duo with stab injuries were found at their house in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area on Monday morning, the police said. The accused has been apprehended.

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Sumita and her daughter Samrita (25), they said.

Sumita was working in an event management company while her daughter was undergoing training in hospitality sector. The police were informed about the incident by the neighbours.

Neighbours told the police that Sumita’s husband had passed away 20 years ago.

On scanning the CCTV footage, two men were seen entering and exiting the house.

While escaping, the two men fled in Samrita’s car, the officer said. The accused appears to be an acquaintance of the woman, the officer added.

A case of murder has been registered in connection with the matter. “We came across various clues by analysing the CCTV footages and local intelligence. We coordinated with the Rajasthan police and with their help, we have apprehended the accused,” said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

The accused has been identified as Vinay alias Vikrant Nagar, he said, adding the bus in which the accused was escaping to Jaipur was intercepted by the team of SP Jaipur Rural Shankar Dutt, he said.

During interrogation, Vinay, who is an aspiring model, revealed that he was angry with Samrita as she was ignoring him and had started talking to another man. He tried to call her several times but she did not respond.