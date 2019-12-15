Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by up to ₹3 per litre

India’s leading dairy firm Amul on Saturday announced hiking milk prices by ₹2 per litre across various States, while Mother Dairy increased rates by up to ₹3 per litre in Delhi-NCR due to rise in procurement cost.

The new prices will be effective from Sunday, Mother Dairy and Amul said in separate statements.

Prices of raw milk are generally lower in the winter, but this year they have risen due to late arrival of monsoon followed by excess rain.

Increase in milk prices by the two major dairy firms could impact retail inflation that spiked to a more than three-year-high of 5.54% in November due to costlier food products.

Mother Dairy has increased prices of token and poly pack or pouched milk by ₹2-3 per litre.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under Amul brand, said it has decided to revise milk prices by ₹2 per litre in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and Maharashtra.

GCMMF supplies 1.4 crore litres of milk per day across the country, of which 33 lakh litres is in Delhi-NCR. Mother Dairy too sells over 30 lakh litres per day in the NCR.