Mother Dairy hikes milk price by ₹2 per litre

New Delhi

11 July 2021 00:45 IST

Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has increased milk prices in Delhi-NCR by ₹2 per litre with effect from Sunday on rising input cost.

The milk prices were last revised in December 2019.

Justifying the hike, Mother Dairy said procurement cost of milk from dairy farmers has gone up by 8-10% in the last one year. Other operational costs have also risen.

Advertising

Advertising

On July 1, Amul hiked milk prices by ₹2 per litre across all cities.

Mother Dairy said it is “compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by ₹2/litre in Delhi-NCR with effect from July 11, 2021”. Prices are also being revised across key markets including east and central Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur and Kolkata from July 11 onwards to the tune of ₹2/litre on the current prevailing MRP in respective markets, it added.

Mother Dairy milk is available in over 100 cities across the country.