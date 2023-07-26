Mother, child die as portion of building in west Delhi caves in

July 26, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

A 30-year-old woman, Mamata, and her three-year-old son died when a portion of a building collapsed in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh on Tuesday. The Delhi government announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh to the family of the deceased.

An FIR has been registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station under IPC Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence), a senior officer said.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mamata, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A preliminary inquiry revealed that the building was abandoned. Mamta and her family had been living in it for the past few years as caretakers,” he added.

The police said that the building’s top portion had collapsed as it was old and in need of repair. Its owner has been identified as Anand Prakash Bansal, a resident of Dwarka, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT