Mother and son found dead inside house in north-east Delhi

Police suspect murder by strangulation

Bodies of a woman and her son were found lying inside their house in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, the police said.

The deceased — Umlesh (56) and her son Ashok (29) — used to stay on the first floor. They ran a general store on the ground floor of the house. The police said they received information about the incident at 8 a.m. When the team reached the spot, the woman’s body was found lying on the floor. Her son was found lying dead on the bed in the same room, a senior officer said.

“We have registered a case and shifted the bodies to mortuary for post-mortem. An investigation is under way. It seems to be murder by strangulation yet without any proper evidence, no conclusion can be drawn,” he said.

Efforts are being made to find any clue about the accused, he added.

The woman is survived by another son, Siddarth, 39, who lives just opposite her house. Umlesh’s husband had died on April 29.