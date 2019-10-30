Most welcome free bus rides, but some men are critical

“Mahilayein apni free ticket le lein [women, please take your free tickets],” announced the conductor of a DTC bus as women passengers hopped on the vehicle on Tuesday morning. Their face lit up when he handed over a pink ticket to them.

The Delhi government has rolled out the free bus ride scheme for women in Delhi Transport Corporation buses from Tuesday. Though the initiative was lauded by women, many male passengers, whom The Hindu spoke to, took it with a pinch of salt. The DTC staff, too, raised issues over their working conditions and complained about being neglected while such initiatives were being implemented.

Santosh (32), was travelling from Loni to Anand Vihar. She deboarded to take another bus to Trilokpuri where she works in a factory. “This is a very good move. Women who work in factories and private companies will benefit from it,” she said.

Maina, who works at a salon, took the bus from Shakarpur to her workplace in Laxmi Nagar. She said she usually travels in buses as she doesn’t want to spend ₹40 on an autorickshaw ride. Now, with the free ride scheme, she can save ₹10 on the bust ticket too.

“It is not a big amount but anything free is welcome,” she laughed.

Seated next to her was Rajpal (50), who was travelling from Kalyanpuri to Mori Gate. She said she was very happy with the government’s decision as she doesn’t have to spend any money on her bus travel now.

“Metro travel is very expensive, so I take the DTC bus whenever I go out. Now, this is also free,” she said with a smile and added that the government had already made “water free and reduced power tariff”.

Some concerns

“One should not forget that the Delhi elections are not far away. While the Chief Minister has tried to bring in a scheme to help women, it is important to wait and see for how long this lasts. Even earlier, there were specific days when bus rides were free for women. So this is nothing special. The government should be applauded only if the scheme lasts for long [beyond the election phase],” said Parvati Jadgish Kumar, a 56-year-old housewife.

The Madipur resident added: “My husband is differently abled and so is my son. More often than not I take the bus to the hospital. If the scheme lasts, it would mean quite some saving for me and I can concentrate on their treatment better.”

While a few men on the buses praised the scheme, many complained about poor maintenance and fewer number of buses on the road.

Neeraj Arya (26), who travels from Kondli to Safdarjung Enclave to work in an IT company said, “Giving freebies is not a solution. They could have subsidised it. Imagine the loss DTC will suffer because of this move. They should rather spend on getting more buses on the road and on their maintenance. During rain, the roof of the buses start leaking,” he said.

“Kacchi mitti ka aaina dikha rahe hain Kejriwal ji [Kejriwal is showing people an unrealistic dream],” said Pankaj Bhardwaj, an electrician who travels from Harsh Vihar to Trilokpuri.

As the conversation proceeded, the bus driver butted in and criticised the move saying, “What will happen if the Kejriwal government goes? Women will have a problem shelling out money.”

The marshals said that it was a “good move”, but they too should be equipped to do their job. Sonu Kumar, an official on duty, said, “We are here to protect women but we don’t even have a stick in case it is required.”

On the buses, as people spoke of the move and their opinion, the staffers and passengers fondly remembered late former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who, during her regime, had introduced the free ride for women on Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj.

“Ye [Arvind Kejriwal] bhi achchhe hain, lekin unka [Sheila Dikshit] daur alag tha [Kejriwal is also good, but Sheila’s time was different],” recalled Babu Ram, a conductor for the last 34 years.