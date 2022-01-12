Most serious patients unvaccinated: doctors

All patients on ventilator beds have comorbidities; TPR rises to 25.65% and active cases stand at 74,881

As the pandemic is peaking, most COVID-19 patients on ventilator beds or oxygen support in two city hospitals are unvaccinated, said doctors. The situation, however, is different in some other hospitals.

In Lok Nayak Hospital, of the nine patients on ventilator beds on Tuesday, four were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and only one was fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of two were unknown. In Holy Family Hospital, of the nine patients either on ventilator or oxygen support, six were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and all of them were above 50 years of age.

Sumit Ray, head of the Department of Critical Care at Holy Family Hospital, said: “One of the nine patients is fully vaccinated, but has been undergoing chemotherapy. Also, all four patients on the ventilator are unvaccinated. Most with serious illness are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.”

Of the nine patients, seven were above 60 years of age and two were above 55, added Dr. Ray. But all eight patients on ventilator beds in Ganga Ram Hospital were fully vaccinated, said S.P. Byotra, Head of Department of Internal Medicine at the hospital.

Deputy Medical Director of Lok Nayak Hospital, Ritu Saxena, said all the nine patients on ventilator beds at the hospital have comorbidities. The situation is similar in his hospital, said Dr. Byotra. “All patients on ventilator beds have comorbidities. They have kidney disease or heart disease and it is primarily due to these conditions that they are on ventilators,” he added.

In Aakash Healthcare, all 13 people in ICU have taken either the first or second dose of the vaccine. “Twelve of them need only minimal oxygen supply and all of them have comorbidities. One does not even require oxygen support,” said Kousar Shah Ali, COO of Aakash Healthcare.

23 deaths

Meanwhile, the upward trend in cases continued with the test positive rate (TRP) increasing to 25.65%, which is the highest in about seven months, according to a government bulletin.

With a fall in tests compared to Sunday, the number of fresh cases in 24 hours was 21,259, which is less than 22,751 on Sunday. But twenty-three new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in 24 hours — the highest in the current wave — taking the total deaths to 25,200.

The number of active cases has also shot to 74,881 from 65,806 a day earlier. But the rate of increase of both TRP and new cases have slowed down over the past three days compared to last week when the daily spike in new cases was as high as 94.5%. For instance, the TRP was 25.65%, 25% and 23.53 % on Tuesday, Monday, and Sunday respectively. The new cases on these days were 21,259, 19,166, and 22,751. The number of new cases on Sunday is the highest so far during the current wave of the pandemic.

Noting that there have been 70 deaths since the last week of December, the government issued an advisory to hospitals, directing them to ensure that specialists attend to COVID-19 patients with comorbidities.