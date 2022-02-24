Most remaining restrictions likely to be lifted in Friday’s DDMA meeting

NEW DELHI

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will chair a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) here on Friday following which the remaining COVID-19 related restrictions in the Capital are expected to be lifted. According to sources, with the COVID positivity rate currently hovering around 1% and expected to gradually decrease further over the coming days, the alert level related to COVID-19 infection is expected to be downgraded to ‘Yellow’. As a result, construction activities will be allowed to continue per usual and shops will be allowed to open for longer duration. COVID appropriate behaviour (CAB), however, will continue to be enforced strictly in the Capital. Earlier this month, the DDMA had decided to allow government and private offices to open with 100% strength, in addition to allowing gyms, spas, swimming pools, yoga institutes and business to business exhibitions, to open subject to strict observance of CAB. Restaurants were also permitted to function up to 11 p.m. even as the imposition of the night curfew was pushed from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sources said “most restrictions” including those placed on cultural events are expected to be lifted in Friday’s meeting.