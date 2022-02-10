Most COVID deaths among heart, liver and kidney patients: govt. data

New Delhi

10 February 2022 01:08 IST

Heart patients, those with kidney disease and lung problems constituted the majority of COVID-19 patients who died in Delhi hospitals over the last 27 days.

According to government records, of the 878 deaths audited between January 12 and February 9, over 91%, or 802, were patients suffering from one comorbid condition or another.

The Delhi government has, on more than one occasion, stated that citizens of any age group with comorbidities and the unvaccinated are among the most vulnerable to the ongoing wave of infection.

At 164, or over 20%, of the total deaths, patients with heart disease accounted for the largest number of deaths among COVID patients. These were followed by 164 patients with assorted conditions ranging from morbid obesity to parkinsonism and HIV.

COVID also claimed 152 lives among patients with kidney disease, making up over 19% of the total death toll audited by the government.

With 100 and 70 deaths, patients with lung and liver disease accounted for over 12% and 8%, respectively of the total fatalities analysed. With 63 deaths, cancer patients constituted almost 8%. Of the total deaths, 46 who died had neurological conditions while 43 had tuberculosis, accounting for over 5% each of the total number of deaths.