‘Most corrupt’ councillors appointed as Mayors: AAP

New Delhi

16 June 2021 23:21 IST

The AAP on Wednesday said that the BJP has appointed the “most corrupt” councillors as Mayors and Standing Committee Chairpersons in all three municipal corporations.

AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Vikas Goel said citizens of Delhi will give a befitting response to the “corrupt” methods of the BJP by throwing them out of power in the upcoming elections.

“BJP-ruled South body has brought a new Mayor who has been accused of corruption and the judiciary had expressed strong reservations against him earlier. There are only 8-9 months left of the BJP tenure and the AAP will not allow any corruption to take place in the BJP-ruled civic bodies,” said Prem Chauhan, LoP in South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Advertising

Advertising

LoP of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Manoj Tyagi, alleged that every year the BJP brings new people for the post of Mayor and the Standing Committee Chairman. “This is a practice just to give opportunities for corruption to new people. For several years, we are witnessing the same and I am very sure that this year will not be any different,” he added.