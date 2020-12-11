Mosquitoes wreak havoc at Singhu border

Farmers at the Singhu border protest site have yet another problem to worry about — mosquitoes. Every day when the sun goes down, the small insects start to wreak havoc.
As a result, mosquito repellents have become among the most sought-after items at the free service stalls near the protest site. The protesting farmers, ready to fight the government regarding the new farm laws, have come up with ways to fight the menace with net tents, mosquito-repellant creams, coils and liquids.
“Mosquitoes have become a huge problem for us these days. Every evening, we apply cream and light the coil and it works for at least two-three hours ,” said Gurpreet Singh from Kapurthala.
Every evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Khalsa Aid — an International NGO, which has been providing services at the protest sites — sprays chemicals across the site to repel mosquitoes. “Fogging is done using machines. In the last few days, people have started asking for repellants a lot more,” said Tejinder Pal Singh, a volunteer with the NGO.
Mukhtiar Singh Sandhu from Moga, who has been using net camp for the past few days, said at night he closes the camp completely to save himself from mosquitoes.
