Mosquito breeding checkers end strike 

Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) protesting outside Civic Center in New Delhi last week. | Photo Credit: FIle photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

March 10, 2022 02:51 IST

‘Posts created for them in Public Health Department’

Workers deployed as Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) under the three civic bodies called off their indefinite strike after 17 days. They were demanding regularisation of their services.

Devanand Sharma, president, Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union (AMEKU), said South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan has provided them with an order to place the DBCs as “multi-task service workers in the Public Health Department”.

A total of 3,500 DBCs are employed under the three civic bodies. The AMEKU represents a section of these workers. Demands of regularising their services had led to a political slugfest with the BJP-led civic bodies insisting that creation of permanent posts for DBCs would require budgetary approvals from the Delhi government. The party has claimed that the AAP government has remained “silent” on the subject, despite repeated requests.

Referring to the workers ending their strike, Mr. Suryan said the SDMC “has fulfilled its promise by creating posts to all DBC employees”.