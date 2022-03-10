Mosquito breeding checkers end strike 

Domestic breeding checkers (DBC) working under the three civic bodies called oﬀ their indeﬁnite strike on Wednesday after 17 days. They were demanding regularisation of their services.

Anti-Malaria Ekta Karamchari Union (AMEKU) president Devanand Sharma said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, Mukesh Suryan, had provided them with an order to place the DBCs as “multi-task workers in the public health department”.

“For DBCs in the North and East corporations, a similar solution will be implemented. Unlike previous assurances, this time we were provided with a copy of the order which shows that our demands have been met,” said Mr. Sharma

A total of 3,500 DBCs are employed under the three civic bodies, while the AMEKU, represents a section of these workers. Demands of regularising their services had led to a political slugfest with the BJP-led civic bodies citing that the creation of permanent posts for DBCs would require budgetary approvals from the Delhi government, and that the latter has remained “silent” on the subject, despite “writing to them on multiple occasions”.

Referring to the workers ending their strike, Mr. Suryan said that the SDMC “has fulfilled its promise by creating posts to all DBC employees”.