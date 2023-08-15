Mosque needs to be removed for smooth traffic flow: NDMC to HC

August 15, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has recommended the removal of a 150-year-old mosque at the Sunehri Bagh Road roundabout to the High Court “for safe and smooth flow of traffic”.

The court was hearing a plea by the Delhi Waqf Board seeking to restrain the NDMC from causing any harm to the mosque. In its response to the plea, the NDMC said the area falls in the high-security zone, being near Central government offices, Parliament, and offices of high-ranking Defence officers. “Due to the movement of senior officials and foreign dignitaries, the heavy traffic congestion on this roundabouthas become a matter of serious concern,” the NDMC said. The civic agency told the court that it had carried out a joint inspection with the Delhi Traffic Police twice, and the officials concerned had unanimously concluded that the religious structure needed to be removed or relocated.

Waqf petition

In its petition, the Delhi Waqf Board had argued that the mosque’s existence was not the cause of traffic in the area and that the board had received intimation about the inspection on a less than 24-hour notice.

Justice Prateek Jalan extended the interim order directing the authorities to maintain the status quo and listed the matter for further hearing on October 6.