Morning showers announce arrival of monsoon in Capital

June 26, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Heavy morning showers announced the arrival of monsoon in the city on Sunday, two days ahead of schedule.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s official weather station, recorded 48.3 mm of rainfall overnight and 2.4 mm between 9 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., with the city likely to continue receiving moderate rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) described the monsoon activity over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi as “vigorous”, indicating rainfall four times more than the average or fairly widespread.

In a unique occurrence, the monsoon reached Delhi and Mumbai on the same day. In the Maharashtra capital, it was delayed due to the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy.

The last time the monsoon hit Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously was on June 21, 1961, the IMD said.