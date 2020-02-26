‘More violence expected after Trump leaves’

Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairman Zafarul Islam Khan on Tuesday wrote a letter to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal urging him to imposed curfew in violence-affected areas in north-east Deli, as further agitation is “expected” after the departure of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mr. Khan also requested the L-G to order the police to rein in violence and take action against perpetrators.

“The DMC has taken cognisance of the violence in the North East district. Mr. Khan issued a notice on Tuesday to DCP (North East) directing him to send more police enforcements to the area to contain violence, impose curfew (Section 144) on affected areas and to escort people wishing to leave the area and to escort the injured to nearby hospitals,” a statement by the DMC read .

“Violence and arson has been continuing for 48 hours now. Police, civilians, Hindus, Muslims are injured in large numbers. At least 10 people have died. If police is unable to maintain law and order, why is @AmitShah not imposing curfew? Why is the army not being called in? [sic.]” AAP MLA Atishi said in a tweet.