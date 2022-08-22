More than 7,000 challans over number plate issued till July this year

A High-Security Number Plate being fixed on a motorcycle. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Traffic Police issued 7,575 challans in the first six months of this year for defective and fancy number plates, according to sources.

Number plates that are customised by the vehicle owner are categorised as ‘fancy’ by the police and the High-Security Number Plates (HRSP) that are damaged due to wear and tear are categorised as being defective.

“Challans are issued to a vehicle owner if they use different fonts or colours other than black or white to etch the registration number or if their number plates are inscribed with the name of a caste, religion, symbol of a God or with a picture,” a senior traffic police officer said.

Non-compliance

“Both two-wheelers and four-wheelers alike use fancy number plates despite HSRPs being the norm. The HSRPs follow a standardised design and cannot be tampered with. These fancy number plates are customised and illegally made through local dealers. The owners of number plates where the registration number is etched in a different language are also issued challans,” the officer added.

In the case of a defective number plate, a challan of ₹5,000 is issued to the first-time offenders, while for the subsequent offence, the challan amount is doubled to ₹10,000. A fancy number plate attracts a fine of ₹500 for first-time offenders and ₹1,500 for repeat offenders. Both the offences are compoundable, the senior traffic police officer said.

Tamper-proof

The HSRPs, introduced around 2013 and made mandatory for all new vehicles, have two non-reusable security locks which are tamper-proof. Once its locks are broken, one cannot reattach the number plate and has to apply for a new HSRP. It was made mandatory for older vehicles in 2020, after which the Delhi Transport Department and Traffic Police began issuing challans for non-compliance.

In 2020 a total of 15,691 challans were issued to owners of vehicles which had defective or fancy number plates. In 2021, 16,512 such challans were issued.

“The HSRPs have chromium-based Ashok Chakras and other details like engine and chassis number, which might get worn out with time. Once we spot a missing element in the number plate, a challan for a defective number plate is issued,” another officer said.

The police use two types of cameras to detect faulty number plates — red light violation detection (RLVD) and overspeeding violation detection (OSVD).

“If a person jumps a red light or over speeds at a certain stretch, the RLVD or OSVD cameras capture the image of the car along with its number plate, following which we stop the car nearby at a traffic junction or trace the owner details and issue a challan online,” the officer said.

The officer added that challans for carrying a fancy and detective number plate are usually accompanied by other fines like jumping a red light or overspeeding.

“The enforcement of HRSPs has made it easier for the traffic police to catch the offenders. Stringent enforcement is done to keep a check on such illegal and damaged number plates and curb their usage,” Special CP Traffic (Zone 2) S.S. Yadav said.