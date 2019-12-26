More than 100 detained from outside UP Bhawan

The Delhi police detained more than 100 people arrived to stage protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act outside UP Bhawan in Delhi, said police on Thursday.

A police officer on duty outside UP Bhawan said that Section 144 of CrPC was imposed outside UP Bhawan. They have deployed adequate security personnel in the area.

People from various organizations and political parties have arrived outside UP Bhawan to stage protest against Uttar Pradesh Police action during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstrations in the state.

Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi) said that all of the protesters have been taken to Mandir Marg police station.