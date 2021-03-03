More senior citizens get vaccinated

A total of 21,277 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Tuesday and there were three Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Of the total beneficiaries, 10,213 were people who are 60 years of age and above, which is almost double the number of beneficiaries of the group on Monday. Also, of the total beneficiaries on Tuesday, 1,442 were people between 45 and 59 years of age, which was 1,009 on Monday.

The rest of the people who took the vaccine on Tuesday were healthcare workers and front-line workers.

“Among the prioritised age group, 74 % (8,592) turned up in private facilities and remaining 26% (3,063) in government facilities. 8,592 turned up against available 16,700 slots in private facilities. 3,063 turned up against 7,690 available slots in government facilities,” the spokesperson said.

“There is excitement among the public to get vaccinated and we are getting a lot of queries. The fear of the vaccine is not there anymore,” said a spokesperson of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a private hospital. About 167 people of 60 years of age and above took the vaccine at the hospital on Tuesday.

“There were problems with the server today also as the number of people accessing it has increased with new groups from Monday. But there were issues with the server when the vaccination started on January 16 and it was later fixed. The current issues will also be fixed in a couple of days,” said an official of New Delhi district.

A few hospitals said that they faced issues with the software on Tuesday also.

217 fresh cases

Meanwhile, the city witnessed 217 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,39,681, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

No death was reported in the past 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 10,911. A total of 66,624 tests were done in a day.

Of the total cases, 6,27,227 people have recovered and there are 1,543 active cases. Active cases have been slightly increasing for more than a week.