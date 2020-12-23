More security at borders after protest gains momentum

Traffic diverted to other routes, says officer

With more farmers from all over India joining the protest at Delhi borders, the police has strengthened the security at the stir sites and also at other major roads in the city. However, several borders remained closed and traffic has been diverted to other routes.

A senior officer said the Delhi Police is fully prepared for any situation.

The Delhi Traffic Police said Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed. The commuters have been advised to take alternative routes through the Lampur, Safiabad Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and the GTK road, people are suggested to avoid Outer Ring Road, the GTK road and NH-44.