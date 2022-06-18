More rains likely today, temperature to drop further

The IMD has predicted rains till Tuesday and issued a yellow alert

People running for shelter at ITO in New Delhi on Friday afternoon as most parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received moderate rains throughout the day. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

With most parts of the city receiving rainfall in the early hours of Friday and during the day too, the minimum and maximum temperatures dropped to the lowest this month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cloudy skies and moderate rain have been predicted for Saturday and Sunday. The maximum temperature is expected to drop to 35 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The IMD has predicted rains till Tuesday and issued a yellow alert.

On Friday, the maximum temperature at at Safdarjung observatory — Delhi’s base weather station — settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius — three notches below the season’s normal and the minimum at 22.8 °C — five degrees below the normal. The mercury is likely to gradually drop over the week and reach 36 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

The highest temperature in the city was 39 degrees Celsius, reported at Najafgarh.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. and 7.2 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.