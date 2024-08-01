ADVERTISEMENT

More rains likely in Delhi today; severe waterlogging in city, schools shut

Updated - August 01, 2024 10:39 am IST

Published - August 01, 2024 10:02 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Traffic police receives around 50 complaints regarding waterlogging issues due to heavy rainfall

A car damaged under the debris of Happy School’s boundary wall that collapsed due to heavy downpour, in Daryaganj area, in Delhi on August 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

More rains are expected in Delhi on August 1, the meteorological department has forecast, a day after heavy showers inundated large parts of the city, choking key stretches with unending traffic and leaving people stranded as roads resembled rivers.

The Salwan station in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area recorded 147.5 mm rainfall from 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday till 7.15 a.m. on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Najafgarh station recorded 113 mm rainfall and the Lodhi Road, Delhi University and Safdarjung observatories recorded 107.5 mm, 104.5 mm, and 105.6 mm rainfall respectively, it said.

A woman being assisted by a police official while wading through a waterlogged road during rain near Old Rajinder Nagar area, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a post on X, the Delhi Police has asked commuters to avoid the Mundka as there is heavy waterlogging in the area.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to heavy waterlogging and potholes on road in Mundka. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate route accordingly," it said.

50 complaints regarding waterlogging 

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday received over 50 complaints regarding waterlogging issues from across Delhi from 6 p.m. till midnight.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police control room, they received around 50 calls for waterlogging and several calls for traffic jams from 6 p.m. till midnight. Local traffic police officials were informed through the control room, and action was taken.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman and her three-year-old son drowned in Ghazipur after they slipped into a drain due to waterlogging. The incident occurred near the Khoda Colony area, where the roadside drain was under construction.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced late Wednesday night that all schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

