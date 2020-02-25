More Oppn. MLAs in Assembly good for democracy, says Goel

New Delhi

Speaker says House may have to pass key Bills again

AAP MLA Ram Niwas Goel, who was elected as Delhi Assembly Speaker on Monday, said that it was good for the democracy that there were more members from the Opposition party in the 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly.

In the 6th Delhi Legislative Assembly, there were initially three MLAs from the BJP and then it increased to four MLAs.

Currently, there are 62 MLAs from AAP and eight MLAs from BJP in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

“It is good for the democracy that the number of MLAs from the Opposition party has increased in the Assembly. It is good that leaders such as Ramvir Singh Bidhuri are now a part of the Assembly,” Mr. Goel told The Hindu.

He also said that the Assembly would have to again pass different Bills which were passed during the 6th legislative Assembly as they had lapsed.

Core agenda

Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill and Delhi Swaraj Bill were among the top promises made by AAP in the 2020 Delhi Assembly election manifesto and according to the party, they had passed both the Bills in the sixth Delhi Assembly and later sent to the Central government for approval, which was not received.

These two Bills were topped the list of promises made by AAP in its election manifesto in 2015 as well. The party was formed in 2012 out of a fight against corruption and these two Bills were a core agenda of the party.

Channel for Assembly

“We have worked to make Delhi Assembly paperless and we will soon invite tenders for it. Also, like Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, Delhi Assembly should also have a channel. I had written to the Central government, but they did not respond. Now I will write again and we will work for it,” Mr. Goel told reporters here.