More Mayapuri units to get closure notice

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will issue ‘closure notices’ this week to more industrial units in west Delhi’s Mayapuri that have not applied for a ‘consent to operate’ or paid the Environmental Damages Compensation (EDC), a senior official said on Tuesday.

Closure notice essentially means that the DPCC will ask authorities to disconnect water and power supply to the units and then direct the sub-divisional magistrate to seal them. In April, sealing of scrap units in the area had led to violence.

Following the incident, four teams from the DPCC conducted a survey from May 14-30 in C, D, E and W blocks of Mayapuri Phase-2.

Based on the study, fines were imposed on 122 units, out of which 102 did not have a ‘consent to operate’ and 20 were violating pollution norms. Of the 102 units, that did not have a consent to operate, 41 fall under the ‘red’ and ‘orange’ category, considered highly polluting; 15 were sealed last week.

The other 61 units, which fall in the ‘green’ category and are considered less polluting, were fined earlier this month by the DPCC and were given 15 days to comply.

“Of the 61 units, only 36 have paid the fine and 41 have applied for ‘consent to operate’ till Tuesday. We will issue closure notices to all the units that do not apply for the consent and pay the fine this week,” a senior DPCC official told The Hindu.

On April 13, a team of government officials, police and paramilitary personnel, came under attack from local scrap dealers while conducting a sealing drive on polluting units in Mayapuri.

The sealing drive was undertaken following a stern order by the NGT on April 11 when it pulled up the Delhi Chief Secretary and the DPCC for not taking steps to curb pollution caused by the units. The NGT directed the officials to show cause as to why their civil imprisonment should not be directed.