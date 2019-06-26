‘More Mayapuri scrap units may be sealed in next two-three days’

In the next two to three days, industries operating in west Delhi’s Mayapuri without applying for “consent to operate” and paying Environmental Damages Compensation (EDC) will be sealed, a senior Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) official told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, DPCC had imposed fines amounting ₹3.76 crore on 122 units for working without ‘consent to operate’ and also for not following pollution control measures.

“Power supply to 41 units has been disconnected based on DPCC’s directions and about ₹1 crore has been paid by the units as EDC, but a few more are yet to pay,” the DPCC official said.

The sealing of scrap units in the area in April had led to violence. Following the incident, four teams from DPCC carried out a comprehensive survey from May 14 to 30 in C, D, E and W blocks of Mayapuri Phase-2 and fines were imposed based on it. Out of the 122, 102 did not have “consent to operate”, while 20 were not sticking to the pollution control norms.

Of the 102, 41 units fell under ‘red’ and ‘orange’ category of industrial units, considered highly polluting.

“Sixty-one other units, which fell under green category, has been given time to fix the issues,” the official added.

The fines were issued following orders from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Gurvinder Kumar, general secretary of Old Motor and Machinery Parts Dealers Association, said that 41 people got notice that their units will be sealed.

“There was a meeting with the police on Monday and they told us to cooperate. We will approach the court. What else can we do?”

Flashback

On April 13, a team of government officials, police and paramilitary personnel, came under attack from local scrap dealers while conducting a sealing drive on polluting units in Mayapuri.

The sealing drive was undertaken following a stern order by the NGT on April 11 when it pulled up the Delhi Chief Secretary and the DPCC for not taking steps to curb pollution caused by the units. The NGT directed the officials to show cause as to why their civil imprisonment should not be directed.