More field trips once schools open

In a step aimed at resurrecting both the tourism sector and revenue generation — affected by lockdown and COVID-19 guidelines — the Directorate of Education (DoE) will begin encouraging students to virtually learn about the heritage of Delhi.
This will be followed by trips and excursions for students to tourist spots in the Capital as soon as schools open.
“All heads of DoE schools are requested… to equip the students through virtual mode,” read a circular by the department.
“Excursions and tours can be organised subject to opening of schools after COVID-19 pandemic to overcome impending crisis being faced by the tourism Industry,” it also stated.
As per the Delhi Economic Survey 2019-2020, approximately 2.74 million (28.35%) foreign tourist arrived in Delhi during 2017.
Prior to the pandemic, Delhi government records show its flagship Bed and Breakfast scheme hosted over 1.05 lakh tourists till December 2019. While the number of tourists lodged at these sites in 2018-19 was 1.14 lakh.
