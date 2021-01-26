More farmers arrive for tractor parade today

NEW DELHI

26 January 2021 00:48 IST

At least 500 women to attend the rally, some will drive tractors

More farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other States are marching towards Delhi to participate in the tractor rally on Republic Day.

Hardeep Singh from Patiala said he took leave for three days to join the protest at the Singhu border. “Four other friends and I have come to Delhi to join the tractor rally. I was following the entire movement on social media and was planning to join it. It will be a memorable day to be part of kisan tractor rally on Republic Day,” said Mr. Singh.

Shoulder-to-shoulder

Kuldeep Singh from Fazilka district reached the Singhu border still wearing his wedding dress. He got married two days ago and has come to support his brothers.

On Monday, a large number of women also joined the protest and will participate in the rally, and some of them will drive tractors at the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’.

Social activist Zeba Khan said women will take part in the rally shoulder-to-shoulder with male farmers.

Ms. Khan claimed that at least 500 women will attend the parade.

“Women’s contribution was invaluable during India’s freedom struggle. On Tuesday also, we will be there to make our contribution to this movement,” she said.

‘A crucial moment’

The activist, who hails from a family of farmers in Jharkhand, added that the rally was a crucial moment in their agitation, which was “no less than a freedom struggle”.

“The farm laws are similar to the pre-Independence shackles of slavery. Through this protest, we are making our presence felt, and exercising our right to enter Delhi,” she said.

Gurmeet Singh, a protesting farmer from Patiala, said women’s participation was key to the success of the agitation. “These are not just any women. These are daughters of farmers, and their participation will be proof of what the farmers are capable of,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has given No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the tractor rally after leaders agreed on 37 conditions in a meeting with the police, said a senior police officer.