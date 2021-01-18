More farmers arrive at borders for ‘Kisan Parade’ on January 26

Will not disrupt procession at Rajpath, promise protesters

Ahead of the Republic Day parade planned for January 26, more farmers have started pouring into Delhi borders from Western U.P., Punjab and Haryana.

“We will definitely bring out a ‘Kisan Republic Day Parade’ on Jan. 26. We will ensure that it is peaceful and does not disrupt the R-day parade at Rajpath. It will be a symbolic parade to remind the government that we won’t settle for less than the rollback of farm laws,” said Kishan Pal, a protester.

A large group of farmers from Uttrakhand and Sambhal district arrived at Ghazipur border on Sunday morning.

“We have come to support our brothers who have been protesting for the past 53 days. During this period, around 73 farmers have died. The ninth round of talks between the farmers and the Centre remained inconclusive. We will take part in the farmers’ tractor parade to make the government feel the presence,” said Ramesh Singh, a farmer.

The farmers said that they will not return home until the laws are repealed and will keep attending the meeting session called by the Central government.

“We never imagined the kind of public support we are getting in Delhi. Even police personnel deployed at the site are very friendly and understand our pain,” said Vikram Kumar, a farmer.

“We will decorate tractors with the Tricolour and erect a tableau in trolleys that will roam around Delhi. It will be an eye-catching parade that people in this country have never witnessed. We won’t breach security or cause any disruption. It will be to wake up the government from slumber,” said Shivkumar Rathi, a farmer from Sambhal. The protesters have been told to not carry any weapons and hold provocative speeches.