‘More answer scripts being uploaded to exam portal’

NEW DELHI

16 December 2020 01:17 IST

DU students still facing some glitches

As the open book examinations (OBE) in Delhi University entered its fourth day, officials said the number of students emailing the answer scripts had reduced from 3,800 on the first day to 1,000 on the third.

Many face server issues

However, several students on Tuesday complained that they were unable to upload answer sheets on the portal due to server issues.

Initially, the university had announced that students would only be allowed to upload their answer sheets on the OBE portal. Later, the officials said the students could email their answer scripts to nodal officers of the respective colleges.

Dean of Examinations D.S. Rawat said: “The number of students emailing their answer scripts is gradually decreasing, which means that they are able to upload them on the OBE portal itself. On the first day, we received 3,800 emails followed by 1,200 scripts on Sunday and 1,000 on Monday.”

Dean on complaints

Responding to complaints of question papers not being available to some students, Mr. Rawat said: “We received some complaints about students not being able to access the question papers but that was because they had not filled the forms correctly. Also, the paper code is something that the respective colleges should have verified. However, in such cases, we facilitated the students to appear for the correct papers. By and large, the process is running smoothly.”