Moon Carnival at planetarium

The Nehru Planetarium will be organising a Moon Carnival from Tuesday till July 20 to educate children about the Moon. The carnival will have a special viewing of the lunar eclipse on Tuesday.

Officials at the planetarium said that a special Full Dome show “Back to the Moon” has been created and will be available for public viewing. The show is a retrospective look at Moon explorations ahead of the Chandrayaan-2 Mission.

Other events planned are “Ask an astronomer”, a discussion on the Moon, and a story session “One Giant Leap for Mankind: Apollo XI”.