Month after NGT fine for waste, govt. yet to decide on how to pay

A month after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed an environmental compensation of ₹900 crore on Delhi for three crore metric tonnes of undisposed waste in the city’s three landfills, the Delhi government is yet to take a call on how to pay the money, an official source told The Hindu.

As per the order on October 11, the green court imposed the fine on the “NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi” and not the Delhi government or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in particular, but asked the Chief Secretary to deposit the money. The three landfills are managed by the MCD, where the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power for 15 years till May.

The NGT order stated that the money can be collected from erring officials, waste generators, violators, among others, adding that it “may” be deposited within a month.

The Delhi government is weighing the different options, including using money from its funds and collecting it from erring officials, the source said.

“A proposal is under consideration on how to pay the ₹900 crore. The government is currently considering different options, including using cess collected from diesel trucks which is with the Transport Department, Delhi government funds, CSR funds, and even review or appeal of the NGT order,” the source said, adding that the Chief Minister has to take the final call.

Imposing the environmental compensation, the NGT said in its order, “We hold the NCT of Delhi liable to pay environmental compensation of ₹900 crore having regard to the quantity of undisposed waste which is to the extent of three crore MTs at three landfill sites.”

The green court had called it a “breach of constitutional and human rights of citizens” of Delhi who are forced to breathe polluted air, accept contaminated water and face other health and safety hazards.

In the run-up to the MCD polls, the issue is another flashpoint for the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. “Who will pay the ₹900 crore is most likely to be a big issue as the Chief Secretary can ask the MCD to pay it since the NGT has said in its order that he can collect it from ‘erring officials’,” the source said.

When contacted, a Delhi government spokesperson did not offer any comment.