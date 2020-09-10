Monsoon to last longer in Delhi, withdrawal in early October: IMD

Monsoon is likely to stay longer in the national capital and start withdrawing only in the “initial days of October”, an India Meteorological Department official said on Thursday.

“According to the extended range forecast, monsoon showers will continue till September end. The withdrawal is likely to happen in the initial days of October,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.

Earlier this year, the Met department revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.

“The IMD revised the withdrawal date considering the trend in the last 20-25 years,” Mr. Srivastava said. He said that light to moderate rain is possible in Northwest India from September 15. Till then, mostly dry weather will prevail in Delhi.

The air quality index is also expected to remain in ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ categories due to a longer monsoon, he also said.