Monsoon to last longer in Delhi, withdrawal in early October: IMD

Monsoon is likely to stay longer in the national capital and start withdrawing only in the “initial days of October”, an India Meteorological Department official said on Thursday.
“According to the extended range forecast, monsoon showers will continue till September end. The withdrawal is likely to happen in the initial days of October,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.
Earlier this year, the Met department revised the date for the withdrawal of monsoon from Delhi from September 21 to September 25.
“The IMD revised the withdrawal date considering the trend in the last 20-25 years,” Mr. Srivastava said. He said that light to moderate rain is possible in Northwest India from September 15. Till then, mostly dry weather will prevail in Delhi.
The air quality index is also expected to remain in ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ categories due to a longer monsoon, he also said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath