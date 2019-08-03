Monsoon session to begin from August 22

The monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will commence on August 22 and conclude on August 26, the Delhi government said on Friday.

The decision was taken on Friday at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The session, if not extended by the government, will have three sittings with Saturday and Sunday falling on August 24 and August 25 respectively.

Part II of 8th session

“The Delhi Cabinet approved the convening of the second part of the VIIIth session of the Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi from August 22-26,” a government statement read.

An official said that during the session, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators are likely to discuss and praise the government’s recent moves on regularisation of unauthorised colonies, proposed free travel for women in buses and metro, and its decision to waive electricity charges of consumers using up to 200 units, among others.

‘Will corner govt.’

On its part, the BJP Opposition will attempt to corner the government on the same issues, especially on alleged corruption in the education sector as well as across various government departments, said Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta.

“The Opposition will corner the government on the issue of gross corruption across various departments and issues related to public interest,” he added.