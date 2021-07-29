Monsoon session of Assembly likely to run into rough weather

Appointment of Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner likely to be a hot topic

The two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly beginning Thursday is likely to be a stormy one with the day-old appointment of Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner allegedly in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines scheduled to be discussed in the House.

According to AAP sources, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on Tuesday announced the government’s decision to nominate only doctors and healthcare personnel for the Padma Awards to the Central government, is likely to move a resolution to this effect in the House on the final day.

On the first day, the House is scheduled to move and pass a resolution to recommend the conferment of the Bharat Ratna on environmentalist and Chipko Movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna.

Cornering AAP

On its part, the 8-member BJP opposition will seek to corner the AAP Delhi government on its alleged failure during the second wave of the pandemic, besides other issues like public transport infrastructure and the quality and supply of potable water.

The AAP, on the first day, will initiate a discussion on the alleged failure of the Capital’s BJP-run civic bodies in relation to waterlogging issues followed by a discussion on the appointment of the Delhi Police Commissioner in alleged violation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

Conversely, the BJP Opposition will seek to initiate a discussion on the alleged failure of the Delhi government to open a new schools or colleges as well as the alleged shortage of teachers in government schools.

Assembly gherao

Meanwhile, BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri will lead the party in a gherao of the Assembly on Thursday in protest of multiple alleged scams in Delhi government departments.

BJP MLA Abhay Verma has also given a contempt notice to a reply by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to a discussion on calling attention motion under Rule 54 by BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on March 11 in the Assembly.

According to the BJP, the Transport Minister had stated: “Whatever our low-floor buses are, the maintenance is not done by DTC staff themselves, it is all outsourced and there are about 71 items that are not covered by the warranty.”

In this regard, Mr. Verma said the Transport Minister informed the House that there were 71 items of purchase and maintenance of buses that are not covered under warranty. These will be included under maintenance.

“He had said that these 71 items are neither mentioned in the tender document nor in the work order issued. There isn’t any such list. Prima facie there is a case of contempt of the House against him,” he said.

“The Speaker should take cognisance and take action against the Transport Minister as per rules,” Mr. Verma added.