Monsoon preparedness to decide PWD report card

The annual report card of Public Works Department (PWD) officials this year will rely heavily on how effectively they address waterlogging complaints under their jurisdiction during monsoon, said government sources.

All executive engineers of the PWD have been directed to maintain a log book related to the resolution of waterlogging complaints, along with the image or video-based proof of their redressal, based on which entries will be made in their respective Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR), said government sources.

A decision to this effect was issued following a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev in regard to the PWD’s monsoon preparedness on July 20, the sources added.

“In addition to coordinating with multiple agencies on the ground in regard to waterlogging complaints, the engineers have been directed to ensure the effective redressal of such complaints and non-performance will lead to the fixing of responsibility for them and contractual liabilities for private agencies engaged by the PWD,” said an official.

“The supervising officials have been directed to maintain a proper log of identified points of stagnant water collection, steps taken for the redressal of such issues, the time taken to rectify the problem and the proof in the form of pictures or videos. These logs will be forwarded to the higher officers,” the official also said.

According to the official, both good and bad measures taken by PWD officials in regard to waterlogging complaints will be part of their annual performance report, and it will be elevated to the department’s principal secretary.

The PWD has jurisdiction over the largest length of drainage in the city at 2,064.08 km. This translates into a total of 1,037 drains under the jurisdiction of the PWD divided in separate zones of which the highest number, 466, fall under the North Zone followed by 314 under the East Zone and 257 under the South Zone.

“Both, the appreciation of good work as well as lapses will be recorded in the APARs; responsibility will be fixed against the officials in either case. The objective is to ensure the most efficient redressal of waterlogging complaints,” the official said.