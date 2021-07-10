Monsoon may advance over Delhi today

NEW DELHI

10 July 2021 00:38 IST

IMD forecasts cloudy sky with possibility of light rain and thundershowers

The heatwave that had gripped the city abated on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.2 degrees Celsius, which was two degree above normal.

The minimum fell to 24.1 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below normal as showers lashed parts of the city late on Thursday. Till 8.30 a.m. on Friday morning, the city had received 8.8 mm of rainfall.

Due to the delay in the monsoon, which is normally scheduled to arrive on June 27, the temperatures have been above normal for the first week of July this year with the maximum temperature settling at 43.1 degrees Celsius on July 1 and 42.6 degrees Celsius on July 7

The IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers on July 10. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 38 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that the monsoon is also likely to land in the Capital. “Conditions are favourable for further advance of South-West Monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of West U.P., some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours,” said the weather bulletin.