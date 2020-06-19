Monsoon likely to reach Capital early this year

The Meteorological Department on Thursday said that under favourable meteorological conditions, there had been steady progress of southwest monsoon during the past week and it is expected to reach the NCR around June 25. The normal date for the arrival of the monsoon in the Capital is June 29.
High temperature
The Capital, however, continued to experience above average temperatures with the maximum settling at 42.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. The minimum was at 28.6 degrees Celsius that was one notch above normal.
Weather stations at Palam and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 44.2 degrees Celsius and 46.4 degrees Celsius respectively. The forecast for June 19 reads “partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development towards evening. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 43 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.”
Presently, the MeT Department said the southwest monsoon has covered the entire Northeast and East India, most parts of West and Central India and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and has remained at the same position between June 16 and June 18.
“Due to the present meteorological scenario, the southwest monsoon is not likely to progress further till June 21. Conditions are likely to become favourable thereafter, for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of U.P. and some parts of Western Himalayan Region during June 22 and June 24,” it said.
Heavy rainfall is expected over U.P., Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh between June 22 and June 24 before it hits the Capital.
