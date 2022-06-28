Monsoon in Delhi misses date; to arrive by Friday

‘The maximum humidity on Tuesday was 74% making Delhiites feel the heat even more’

Rain has been forecast for Wednesday, which is likely to provide some relief towards the evening. | Photo Credit: File Photo

‘The maximum humidity on Tuesday was 74% making Delhiites feel the heat even more’

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that conditions are favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon over the Capital between June 30 and July 1.

The monsoon missed its normal onset date over Delhi of June 27.

Ahead of the monsoon’s arrival, some parts of the city received traces of rainfall on Tuesday with the sky remaining cloudy. The maximum temperature recorded was 41.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the season’s normal. The minimum temperature was 30 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. The maximum humidity recorded was 74% making Delhiites feel the heat even more, the IMD said.

Rain has been forecast for Wednesday, which is likely to provide some relief towards the evening. The forecast reads, “Generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds towards evening/night.”

However, there is no relief from the heat with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to remain between 42 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively. Once the monsoon hits, maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to fall by 5-6 degrees Celsius respectively.