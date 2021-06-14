Monsoon expected in next 48 hours, says Met

NEW DELHI

14 June 2021 00:27 IST

Capital may witness light rain today

The Met department on Sunday evening said conditions are favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon to Delhi during the next 48 hours.

The normal date for the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the Capital is June 27.

No heat waves

This year, the Capital has not experienced any heat waves and the highest the mercury has touched is 42.2 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the maximum temperature recorded was 35.2 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below normal for the season. The minimum settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, which was also four degrees below normal.

Advertising

Advertising

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh; entire Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar; most parts of East Uttar Pradesh; some parts of West Uttar Pradesh; entire Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad; some parts of north Haryana, Chandigarh and north Punjab on June 13,” the Met department said.

The bulletin added that conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts East Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during next 48 hours.

The forecast for June 14 reads: “Generally cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 34 and 25 degrees Celsius.”

The extended forecast shows that rain is expected in the Capital for the next four days.